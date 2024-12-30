Biden’s Defense Department announces new multi-billion-dollar aid packages for Ukraine

The Department of Defense (DoD) announced two weapons packages for Ukraine on Monday, totaling $2.47 billion.

The first of the two, the Presidential Drawdown Authority package, with an “estimated value” of $1.25 billion, is meant to “provide Ukraine additional capabilities to meet its most urgent needs, including: missiles for air defense; munitions for rocket systems and artillery; and anti-tank weapons,” the DoD stated in a press release.

“In addition, DoD announced an approximately $1.22 billion Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) package to provide Ukraine with additional air defense, air-to-ground, Unmanned Aerial Systems, and other capabilities to fight Russian aggression.”

The aid packages come as the national debt tracker stands at more than $36 billion as of Dec. 26.

The DoD outlined the packages’ capabilities, including missile systems, missiles, munitions, ammunition, anti-armor systems, medical equipment and more.

“This is the Biden Administration’s twenty-third USAI package and seventy-third tranche of equipment to be provided from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021,” the statement reads.

“The United States continues to work together with some 50 Allies and partners through the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and its associated Capability Coalitions to provide the support Ukraine needs to prevail in its fight against Russian aggression.”

