Biden’s daughter owes thousands in income taxes, lien documents show

FIRST ON FOX: Ashley Biden, President Biden’s daughter, owes $5,000 in income taxes beginning in 2015, according to a recent tax lien docket first obtained by Fox News Digital.

Liens are legal claims imposed by the government on a property or assets to secure unpaid taxes after repeated attempts to collect.

On Dec. 1, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue in Philadelphia County notified Biden that the “amount of such unpaid tax, interest, additions or penalties is a lien in favor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania upon the taxpayer’s property – real, personal, or both – as the case may be,” according to the notice.

The period start date listed on the lien begins Jan. 1, 2015 – when Joe Biden was vice president in the Obama administration – and ends Jan. 1, 2021, days before he was sworn in as president.

Ashley Biden and her attorney did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

“The scale is not anything like Hunter, but… Joe is constantly talking about how wealthy and connected people do not pay their fair share and can afford to pay more, and it just so happens that both of his living children did not pay their taxes,” Garrett Ziegler, the founder of nonprofit Marco Polo and former President Trump aide, told Fox News Digital in an interview Friday.

“This is just another example of the Bidens being careless,” he said. “Like, you’d think that they would show a little bit more prudence when you’re the American first family to make sure you don’t have any tax liens on you, especially going into an election year.”

Ziegler founded the website BidenLaptopMedia.com, which contains nearly 10,000 photos from Hunter’s infamous laptop between 2008 and 2019. Ziegler said his team found Ashley’s lien while conducting a routine search in the Philadelphia County courthouse system.

When Ziegler published the findings on the laptop, he told Fox Digital at the time, “We’re not Republican activists.”

“None of us are registered Republicans,” he continued. “In fact, I loved and still love Trump precisely because he wasn’t a standard Republican. So this is not a hit job. We’re going to keep all the photos that paint the Bidens in a good light and keep all the photos that paint the Bidens in a bad light. The American people can judge for themselves what they think about their first family through this.”

Born on June 8, 1981, Ashley Biden is the youngest of Joe Biden’s children and the only child with Jill Biden. Ashley has primarily focused on social work, activism and philanthropy throughout her career. She works for the Delaware Center for Justice, focusing on criminal justice reform, according to her Linkedin.

Ashley worked as a social worker in the Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families from 2007 to 2012. She received her master’s degree in social work from University of Pennsylvania’s School of Social Policy and Practice in 2010.

In 2017, while working at the Delaware Center for Justice – a nonprofit criminal justice reform organization – she launched a charitable fashion brand Livelihood. In 2019, she left her job at the Delaware Center for Justice to help her dad’s presidential campaign.

In March, she was reportedly applying for a doctorate in clinical social work at the University of Pennsylvania to study the neurobiology of trauma and plans to develop her own curriculum.

Last summer, two Florida residents pleaded guilty in federal court in New York City to stealing the diary and other possessions of Ashley and selling them to the conservative watchdog group Project Veritas during the final weeks of the 2020 presidential election.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.