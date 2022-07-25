Biden’s COVID symptoms are ‘almost completely resolved,’ White House physician says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms have now “almost completely resolved,” White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said Monday.

The president first tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday.

“President Biden completed his fourth full day of PAXLOVID last night. His symptoms have now almost completely resolved,” O’Connor said Monday. “When questioned, at this point he only notes some residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness.”

“His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal,” O’Connor said. “His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear.”

BIDEN, WITH COVID, MAKES UNSCHEDULED VIRTUAL APPEARANCE TO TALK ABOUT GAS PRICES

O’Connor said the president is continuing to “tolerate treatment well” and said the team will continue Paxlovid “as planned.”

“He is experiencing no shortness of breath at all,” O’Connor said, adding that the president will “continue low dose aspirin as an alternative type of blood thinner.”

O’Connor said Biden is also responding to therapy “as expected.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“As I’ve stated previously, the BA5 variant is particularly transmissible and he will continue to isolate in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations,” O’Connor said, noting that the president “continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him.”

First lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris continue to test negative for COVID-19.

The president posted a photo on Twitter Monday, working alongside his dog, Commander.