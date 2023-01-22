Biden’s classified documents: Box of ‘important docs’ reportedly seen in open at president’s Wilmington home

A box labeled “important docs + photos” was seen on a table at President Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home where classified documents were recently found, according to a report.

An undated picture of the box was discovered on Hunter Biden’s laptop, according to the New York Post, but pre-dates Biden’s presidency.

The discovery comes after classified documents were found at Biden’s Wilmington residence as well as his private office at the Penn Biden Center.

On Jan. 12, White House special counsel Richard Sauber found classified documents in the garage of Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware residence. Classified documents were also found at Biden’s private office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C. and more classified documents were found inside his Wilmington home.

White House Press SecretaryKarine Jean-Pierre has dodged many questions from reporters regarding the classified documents found at Biden’s private office at the Penn Biden center and his Wilmington home.

During a trip to California to assess storm damage, Biden said that he has “no regrets” over how he handled the classified documents in deciding not to reveal their existence when discovered, which was less than a week before the midterm elections.

“I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there. I have no regrets. I’m following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do. It’s exactly what we’re doing. There’s no there there,” Biden said.

“We found a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place,” Biden added. “We immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice Department. We’re fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly.”

Biden told Fox News’ Peter Doocy on Jan. 12 that the classified documents were in a locked garage.

“Classified documents next to your Corvette? What were you thinking?” Doocy asked Biden.

“I’m going to get the chance to speak on all of this, God willing it’ll be soon. But I said earlier this week — and, by the way, my Corvette is in a locked garage — it’s not like it’s sitting out in the street,” Biden responded.

“So the documents were in a locked garage?” Doocy asked.

“Yes, as well as my Corvette. But as I said earlier this week, people know I take classified documents and classified material seriously,” Biden said. “I also said we’re cooperating fully and completely with the Justice Department’s review.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel on to investigate Biden’shandling of the Obama-era classified documents.