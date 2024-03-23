Bidens, Casey DeSantis and Ivanka Trump offer Kate Middleton well wishes following cancer diagnosis

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden along with Ivanka Trump and Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis sent Kate Middleton well wishes on Friday after the British Royal announced her cancer diagnosis via social media.

“Jill and I join millions around the world in praying for your full recovery, Princess Kate,” Biden wrote on X, formerly Twitter, while sharing the video announcement originally posted by the palace.

“You are brave, and we love you. ~Jill,” the First Lady followed on X.

Jill Biden previously met with Middleton during a trip abroad in June 2021 where the two visited a UK classroom and partook in various activities with the school children. The pair also contributed to a roundtable with four early childhood experts from the United Kingdom.

“From one mom to another, you’ve got this. If I can beat it, so can you. Have faith, stay strong, and fight like hell. We’re praying for you!,” DeSantis wrote on X, alluding to her own battle with cancer in 2021. She announced her diagnosis in October 2021, but after months of treatment and chemotherapy, Florida’s first lady was declared cancer-free the following year.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about Princess Kate’s diagnosis. Amidst the trials she faces, her strength and grace continue to shine brightly. It’s disheartening to see the speculation that has surrounded her, particularly during a time when support and kindness are most needed,” Trump shared on X.

“During this challenging period, my thoughts and prayers are with Kate and her family. I hope for her swift and full recovery, and I look forward to seeing her continue to inspire and make a positive impact in the lives of others. Let us all show our support by respecting her privacy and focusing on sending positive thoughts her way.”

Trump previously visited Buckingham Palace in 2019 while former President Donald Trump was still in office. All four of the former president’s children joined him on his state visit, which included a banquet with various members of the Royal Family.

The Princess of Wales, 42, shared on Friday afternoon that she has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment after a planned abdominal surgery showed “cancer had been present.” She did not elaborate on the form or extent of the cancer in her video.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery,” Kate said in the video recorded Wednesday.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.”

“The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery.”

The Princess of Wales explained that after her abdominal surgery, it was believed her condition was “non-cancerous.” However, further testing showed “cancer had been present.” She was advised to begin chemotherapy by her medical team.

Middleton proceeded to ask the public for privacy as she continued with treatment.

Kensington Palace confirmed to Fox News Digital on Thursday that Kate had been working from home during her recovery. She was being kept up to date regarding the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood’s trial of an observation tool for child development.

