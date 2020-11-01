Biden's campaign bundlers include Wall Street billionaires, entertainment moguls

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden unveiled a list of his biggest fundraisers Saturday night, revealing a campaign powered in part by Wall Street executives, Silicon Valley billionaires and entertainment moguls.

Biden, who raised a record-shattering $383 million for his campaign and joint committees in September, released the names of 817 “bundlers” — donors who raised at least $100,000 by tapping their high-dollar networks of friends and acquaintances.

The bundlers raised at least $81.7 million, although the actual amount is likely much higher.

The list, which came just four days before the Nov. 3 election and after 90 million Americans had already voted, included Hollywood film producer Jeffrey Katzenberg, venture capitalist and private equity investor Alan Patricof and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.

Other notable individuals were Morgan Stanley Vice Chairman Tom Nides, Blackstone executive Tony James and venture capitalist Ron Conway.

There were also a handful of celebrities who fundraised for the former vice president, including former “The View” co-host Star Jones, TV producer Ryan Murphy and director Lee Daniels. Entertainment moguls like Donna Langley, chairman of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, and Bela Bajaria, the head of global television at Netflix, were also on the list.

The list also includes government officials and lawmakers, such as former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell; Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Tim Kaine, D-Va.; Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Both Biden and President Trump have leaned on a network of wealthy donors and bundlers to power their campaign bids, and the campaigns have been called upon by a cross-section of ideological groups to disclose who is bundling contributions together for their campaign.

There’s no law requiring that campaigns disclose who their bundlers are, so long as they are not active, federally registered lobbyists. Trump does not release the names of his bundlers.

Biden last released the name of his campaign bundlers in December 2019 amid growing pressure from his opponents in the Democratic primary, particularly Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, to be transparent about fundraising and to reject traditional big-money fundraisers.

At the time, Biden’s campaign said it would provide regular updates, but Saturday’s release was the first of its kind.

Biden’s list is smaller than Hillary Clinton’s, who had 1,129 in 2016; but it’s bigger than Barack Obama’s, who identified 769 bundlers in 2012, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.