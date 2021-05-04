Bidens appear to tower over Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter in 'dollhouse' photo

A new head-scratching photo of President Biden and first lady Jill Biden posing with former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter has social media abuzz over the camera angle where the Bidens look like giants towering over the former first couple.

The Carter Center released the photo of the Bidens visiting the Carters last week at their home in Georgia, where the two couples posed maskless and all smiles.

“We’re pleased to share this wonderful photo from the @POTUS and @FLOTUS visit to see the Carters in Plains, Ga.!” the Carter Center tweeted late Monday night. “Thank you President and Mrs. Biden!”

The photo drew plenty of eyebrows online as a kneeling Joe Biden appears to dwarf Rosalynn Carter, 93. Meanwhile, Jill Biden is holding the hand of a seated Jimmy Carter, 96, but also looks much bigger than the former president who once stood 5-feet-10-inches tall.

“What is going on here? Is it a bad Photoshop job? Are Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter just very small people living in a human dollhouse? Is Biden larger than we thought?” tweeted Refinery29.

“In which we learn that Joe and Jill Biden could both play center in the NBA,” conservative commenter Ben Shapiro wrote.

Other users compared Biden to holding a ventriloquist doll.

The whole picture setup, from the artwork to the sizing, seemed to baffle social media. The post from the Carter Center had thousands of comments and retweets by midday Tuesday.

“I’ve been staring at this photo for three hours. I’ve got to go to bed. Back at it tomorrow,” tweeted @JoeSeiders.

The Bidens traveled to Georgia on April 29 to mark the president’s 100th day in office. The Bidens stopped by the Carters’ home to say hello since the former president could not attend the inauguration on Jan. 20. The couples visited for less than an hour before the Bidens departed for a car rally.