Biden's $1.9T stimulus plan is a 'bailout' for blue states' bad lockdown policies: Waltz

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., took issue Friday with President-elect Joe Biden‘s massive $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal that aims to combat the coronavirus and attempt to pump up a U.S. economy severely battered by the worst pandemic to strike the globe in a century.

In an address to the nation Thursday, Biden spelled out his plans to speed the nation’s COVID vaccination program, boost coronavirus testing capacity to help reopen businesses and schools, provide for $1,400 stimulus checks for Americans and federal funds for state and local governments to use to avoid laying off police officers, firefighters and other first responders, as well as teachers and health workers. Biden labeled it his “American Rescue Plan.”

But Waltz said on “Fox & Friends” that he views the measure as a “bailout” for Democrat-run states, such as New York and California, which did not handle the COVID-19 pandemic as effectively as Florida.

REP. MICHAEL WALTZ: This is a bailout package for blue states for their bad policies, for their lockdown policies. The best stimulus that we could have as a country is to allow the economy to smartly and safely open like we have done in Florida. Kids have been in school in person since last August. And we are not having a statewide meltdown.

You can wear masks and space out and go to school because we take the approach of letting business owners and individuals and families make those smart decisions, rather than these mass policies from lockdowns and our numbers aren’t any worse or aren’t any different than California and New York, but, you know, now they have these massive state budget deficits.

They have to fill that hole. States have to balance their budget, the federal government doesn’t. So AOC and now Joe Biden are going to the big piggy bank in the sky that prints nonstop money. Here is the thing, our spending package that we passed was $1.5 trillion.

We have now spent over six trillion and counting and bringing it full circle to the bigger picture, you know, the Chinese military, their command is counting on this country going bankrupt before they then make their big moves around the world. And every estimate I have seen has accelerated that between 2024 and 2026 now with this additional spending.