Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins was selected by President Biden and confirmed by the Senate as a U.S. attorney for Massachusetts — but despite the push by Democrats to quickly install her in office, her start date has yet to be determined.

Rollins was voted in as the U.S. attorney for Massachusetts on Dec. 8 after a grueling battle in the Senate. With Republicans standing in staunch opposition against Rollins due to her past policies of refusing to prosecute minor offenses, Vice President Kamala Harris was required to cast the tie-breaking vote.

A source with the U.S. attorney’s office in Massachusetts told Fox News that they do not have any information on when Rollins would be assuming office. Fox News reached out to the Suffolk County district attorney’s office, but a spokesperson for the office said there was no information available on a start date.

Confirmed almost 10 days ago and without even a hint to her intended start date, Rollins’ slow transition is raising questions about the controversial district attorney.

Democrats were eager for Rollins to be confirmed and many had expressed hope that the Boston-based district attorney would hit the ground running.

“I urge my colleagues to set aside nasty, personal attacks on a supremely well-qualified woman,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren said in a Dec. 2 statement. “…and to support the discharge and ultimate confirmation of Rachael Rollins, a supremely qualified candidate who is ready to serve on day one, as the next U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts.”

In contrast, Washington, D.C.’s new U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves was confirmed by the Senate on Oct. 28 and entered office on Nov. 5.

U.S. Attorneys Nikolas Kerest of Vermont and Brandon Browne of Louisiana were confirmed on Dec. 7, just a day before Rollins. Both were sworn into office on Dec. 10. In addition, U.S. Attorneys Zachary Cunha of Rhode Island and Gregory Harris of Illinois were also confirmed on Dec. 7 — Cunha and Harris were sworn in on Dec. 13 and Dec. 14, respectively.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., previously told Fox News he successfully lobbied for what was the first recorded vote for a U.S. attorney in 42 years, citing the need for all Democrats to go on the record to support such a nominee as Rollins.

“The more people learned about Rachael Rollins’ unhinged personality and pro-crime record, the less they supported her,” Cotton told Fox News in a statement Thursday. “To save Rollins, Democrats quickly forced her nomination through the Senate.”

As district attorney, according to cataloging by the Heritage Foundation, Rollins refused to pursue charges for a number of nonviolent charges, including trespassing, shoplifting, disorderly conduct, receiving stolen property, minor motor vehicle offenses, breaking and entering a vacant property or for the purpose of sleeping or seeking refuge, threats excluding domestic violence, minor possession of alcohol, drug possession and resisting arrest in cases when the resistance is the only charge.

“We start with a presumption that, in most cases, these charges don’t need to be prosecuted,” District Attorney Rollins said in her 2019 policy report. “Dismissal, diversion, treatment, and services are much more often the appropriate outcomes.”