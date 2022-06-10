Biden yet to speak on alleged Kavanaugh assassination attempt, 2 days after arrest

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden has yet to speak on the alleged assassination attempt of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh two days after the arrest of the 26-year-old suspect.

Nicholas Roske of California was arrested outside Kavanaugh’s home early Wednesday morning armed with a gun, a knife and burglary tools, according to an indictment. Roske told police he was there to kill the justice, authorities said.

While the White House has released statements condemning the alleged attempt on Kavanaugh’s life, the president has yet to publicly speak on the matter.

Biden made no mention of the arrest during remarks on inflation Friday afternoon.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House asking if the president plans to personally speak on the matter anytime soon but has yet to receive a response.

Biden’s condemnation of the matter so far has been filtered through White House spokespeople.

Deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said Wednesday that Biden “condemns the actions of this individual in the strongest terms, and is grateful to law enforcement for quickly taking him into custody.”

Bates also said the president “has consistently made clear public officials — including judges — must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety or that of their families” and that “any violence, threats of violence or attempts to intimidate justices have no place in our society.”

The Supreme Court Policing Parity Act, a bill that flew through the Senate but has seen roadblocks from high-ranking House Democrats, would give the justices their own police detail, similar to the president’s Secret Service.

However, even in the face of an alleged assassination attempt on a Supreme Court justice, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has shelved the bill until next week.

House Democrats are trying to negotiate with Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, to include an amendment granting police protection to Supreme Court clerks.

The Senate unanimously passed the bill last month, but the legislation has been sitting in limbo since.