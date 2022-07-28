Biden-Xi call to take place Thursday morning

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden is slated to talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday morning amid tensions between the two world powers.

The call – the fifth between Biden and Xi since Biden took office – will take place at 8:30 a.m. ET, the White House said.

The White House promised to provide a readout of the call afterward.

Chinese government officials have recently demanded House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cancel a planned trip to Taiwan, saying it is a betrayal of Chinese-U.S. foreign policy agreements.

The Chinese Communist Party has threatened to respond if Pelosi visits the island, which mainland China believes rightfully belongs the CCP.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.