Biden won’t visit border during Arizona trip; Republicans pulling ‘political stunts,’ White House says

President Biden will visit a semiconductor manufacturing plant in Phoenix, Arizona Tuesday but has no plans to visit the border, according to the White House.

Asked by Fox News’ Edward Lawrence whether the president planned to “see the situation for himself” on Tuesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre evaded, saying investments in chip manufacturing will bring major economic opportunities.

“He’ll be visiting TSMC, a company making a major investment to manufacture cutting edge chips in Phoenix. This will bring new jobs and economic opportunity to Arizona,” Jean-Pierre said. “And it’s in large part thanks to the Chips and Science Act.”

She then accused Republicans of “doing political stunts” rather than working with Democrats on immigration reform.

Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich pressed Jean-Pierre on a potential border visit in 2023 if not on Tuesday. Jean-Pierre again evaded.

“What are Congressional Republicans going to do to actually deal with this issue instead of doing political stunts?” Jean-Pierre said, alleging that these “political stunts” ultimately hurt families who are merely trying to leave a dictatorship and seek asylum in the United States.

Jean-Pierre insisted last week that President Biden has been to the U.S.-Mexico border, despite no record of him having been there — even as vice president.