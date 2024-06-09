Biden wins Guam Democratic caucuses as 2024 presidential primary season wraps up

President Biden has won the Democratic presidential caucuses in Guam, according to the Associated Press, based on party results from the U.S. territory in the western Pacific Ocean.

After five months and more than 100 primaries and caucuses, Saturday’s Democratic caucuses in Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands bring to a close the 2024 presidential nominating season.

“The Party is excited to be sending a delegation to the DNC Convention in full support of President Biden and Vice President Harris,” said the chair of the Democratic Party of Guam, Tony Babauta, in a statement Saturday. “Our island and country needs leadership that continues to invest in people, improves our infrastructure, focuses on sustainability and our environment, and protects women’s rights.”

Biden and former President Trump clinched the Democratic and Republican nominations nearly three months ago, after their sweeping victories in the coast-to-coast Super Tuesday contests.

While any major drama in the presidential nominating contests vanished long ago, the results from some of the primaries and caucuses of the past couple of months have pointed to potential problems for both Biden and Trump as they aim to secure their base voters heading into the general election.

Former U.N. ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who was Trump’s final rival for the nomination, suspended her campaign in early March, but she continued to grab up to 20% of the vote in some of the Republican presidential primaries even though she was essentially a zombie candidate.

And in the Democratic contests, the president repeatedly faced a protest vote through the “uncommitted” option on the ballot, as part of demonstrations against his support for Israel in its war with Hamas in Gaza.

