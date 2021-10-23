Biden widely mocked on social media for bizarre hand gestures

Social media users took to the internet following President Biden’s recent town hall, drawing comparisons between his behavior and that of the cartoon character Beavis from “Beavis and Butt-head”

At one point during the town hall, Biden was shown holding his arms bent out in front of him with his fists clinched.

That moment was clipped and shared to social media by several people, including political commentator Mike Cernovich, who questioned, “What is Biden doing?”

“Biden is straight comedy,” wrote former NBA player Andrew Bogut. “Uhhhh Beavis…”

Other users simply shared photos of the president in the moment alongside pictures of Beavis, who is known for a hyperactive alter-ego, The Great Cornholio, that exhibits the same behavior.

One user said Biden looked like he was “about to transform into cornholio,” including a GIF of Beavis. Another user noted Biden was “pretty good” at impersonating Beavis.

“Who did Cornholio better,” questioned one user.

“I’m not much of a conspiracy theorist… but has anyone ever seen Biden and Beavis in the same room,” another user asked rhetorically.

Following the town hall the word “Cornholio” shortly became a trending topic on Twitter as people compared Biden to the cartoon character.