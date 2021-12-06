NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden campaigned on empathy, but he has yet to visit the communities that have experienced gut-wrenching tragedies on his watch.

“Empathy matters. Compassion matters. We have to reach out to one another and heal this country — and that’s what I’ll do as president,” Biden promised in February 2020. His campaign to “restore the soul of America” and to “heal this country” leaned heavily on his personal story of loss – the loss of his wife in a car accident and the loss of his eldest son, Beau Biden.

Biden claimed that former President Trump never said “anything that approaches a sincere expression of empathy for the people who are hurting,” while Democrat after Democrat mentioned empathy while endorsing Biden.

Yet Biden has not visited the families and communities grieving amid recent tragedies.

The president did visit the family of Jacob Blake, the Black man shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the summer of 2020 before Biden was president. Liberal media outlets spread the false narrative that Blake was unarmed, and the Black Lives Matter movement seized on the shooting as evidence of its political narrative.

Biden did also visit Atlanta after a shooter killed eight and wounded one at three spas in that city in March. He condemned the “brutality against Asian Americans,” although the shooter said he was motivated by fighting sexual addiction, not by race.

The president appears not to have visited the sites of many tragedies since.

On Nov. 21, Darrell Brooks allegedly plowed into Christmas parade-goers in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing six and injuring 62. Yet last week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that while the White House has been “in touch” with officials there, the president has no plans to visit the scene of the tragedy.

“It’s not something that I have a trip to preview at this point in time,” Psaki said, noting that “any president going to visit a community requires a lot of assets” and requires “taking their resources.”

After the tragedy, Biden flew to North Carolina to celebrate a “Friendsgiving” with U.S. troops and then jetted to Nantucket, Massachusetts, for six days to celebrate Thanksgiving with his extended family at the private compound of a billionaire.

Just last weekend, Ethan Crumbley allegedly shot and killed four students and injured seven others, including a teacher, in a high school in Oxford Township, Michigan. Biden has yet to visit the scene of the tragedy, and the White House has not published any plans for him to travel there.

Ten people were trampled to death at the Astroworld concert on Nov. 5 in Houston, Texas. While Biden visited Houston in February amid a devastating winter storm that ravaged the Lone Star State, he has not returned to Houston since.

In September, 29-year-old Uk Thang allegedly killed one person and injured 13 others before taking his own life at a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee. Biden has yet to travel to the scene of the tragedy.

In March, 21-year-old Ahmad Ali Aliwi Al-Issa allegedly killed 10 people, including a police officer, at a shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder, Colorado. Biden flew to Colorado in September, but he did not visit Boulder. Instead, he touted his Build Back Better agenda at a renewable energy laboratory in Arvada.

Recently, the Biden administration reached a deal to re-implement Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy after Customs and Border Protection reported that law enforcement encountered more than 1.7 million illegal immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in the 2021 fiscal year, marking the highest number for a fiscal year on record. The president has yet to visit the border amid this crisis.

This week, Biden will visit Kansas City, Missouri, to celebrate the $1 trillion infrastructure bill he signed last month.

The White House did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment on Biden’s travel.