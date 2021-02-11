BIDEN WHITE HOUSE LIVE UPDATES: President evades question about taking action against China over COVID-19

President Biden dodged a question Wednesday on whether his administration would punish China over the country’s early handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden unveiled plans to review U.S. policy toward Beijing after meeting with Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin and other top military officials at the Pentagon.

FAST FACTS Biden has pledged to take a hard stance toward China following years of tense relations between Washington and Beijing

Former President Donald Trump repeatedly referred to COVID-19 as the “China virus” during his term in office and accused the country of withholding evidence regarding the outbreak.

After a short press conference, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Biden whether he had any interest in punishing China for failing to disclose critical information related to the pandemic’s severity.

“I’m interested in getting all the facts,” Biden said in response to the question.

