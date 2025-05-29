Biden White House aides face Oversight deadline amid threat of subpoenas

Today is the deadline for President Joe Biden’s former White House physician and four aides to respond to House Oversight Committee interview requests.

Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., is demanding the high-ranking staffers in former President Joe Biden ’s White House appear for transcribed interviews on their suspected roles, working “behind the scenes” to “cover up” the former president’s mental decline during his term.

Comer sent interview requests to four key Biden White House aides — former director of the Domestic Policy Council Neera Tanden, former assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff Annie Tomasini, former senior adviser to the first lady Anthony Bernal and former deputy director of Oval Office operations Ashley Williams.

KEY BIDEN STAFFERS ASKED TO TESTIFY ON ALLEGED ROLE IN MENTAL DECLINE ‘COVER-UP’

FOX is told lawyers for Neera Tanden, Anthony Bernal, Annie Tomasini and Ashley Williams have contacted the committee, but no interviews are confirmed or scheduled.

So far, there’s been no contact with physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor. While the Bidens have stayed silent on the latest congressional probe, Jill Biden’s former press secretary is pushing back.

GOP PUSH FOR NEW HOUSE COMMITTEE TO PROBE BIDEN DECLINE ‘COVER-UP’ GAINS STEAM

With regards to Chairman Comer…he spent two years trying to take on the Biden family and came up with nothing. He went fishing in a dry lake,” said Michael LaRosa.

If they don’t commit by day’s end, the committee said it is ready to issue subpoenas immediately.

“We believe these are the staffers that were responsible for using the autopen… We want to ask them, ‘Who gave you the authority to use Joe Biden’s signature?’” Comer said on “Hannity.”