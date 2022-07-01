Biden warns of nationwide abortion ban if Republicans take majority of Congress: ‘The choice is clear’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden, during a meeting with Democratic governors Friday, warned voters to elect lawmakers who will codify Roe v. Wade protections into federal law in November’s elections or face a GOP-controlled Congress that will “try to ban abortions nationwide.”

The president held a virtual meeting Friday with governors from Connecticut, New York, Colorado, California, North Carolina, New Mexico, Illinois, Washington, Oregon and Rhode Island, just a week after the Supreme Court announced its decision to return the issue of abortion back to the states after nearly 50 years.

Biden on Friday said he is working closely with the governors to “protect women’s rights after this tragic reversal of Roe v. Wade.”

Biden called it a “terrible, extreme decision” that is “upending lives and impacting on the health safety of millions of women.”

BIDEN ON SUPREME COURT LEAK: ROE SHOULD NOT BE OVERTURNED, ‘A WOMAN’S RIGHT TO CHOOSE IS FUNDAMENTAL’

“I share the public outrage of this extremist court that’s committed to moving America backwards with fewer rights, less autonomy and politicians invading the most personal decisions that, not only women, but will find to expand on this decision, men as well,” Biden said. “But, as I said last week, this is not over.”

The president outlined steps his administration has taken thus far to protect women’s rights, saying the federal government, through the Justice Department, will work to protect women who are traveling from states that prohibit abortions to other states to seek medical help.

Biden also said if a state tries to block a woman from getting medication, the administration “will act and protect the woman’s right to that medication.”

“But ultimately, Congress is going to have to act to codify Roe into federal law,” Biden stressed, noting that “the filibuster should not stand in the way of us being able to do that.”

REPUBLICAN 2024 HOPEFULS SAY REPUBLICANS ARE ‘EAGER TO SHOW UP’ FOR MIDTERMS AFTER SCOTUS ABORTION RULING

Biden has previously called on Congress to codify Roe following the Supreme Court’s June 24 ruling, but he had not called for ending the filibuster. Biden has only previously called for the measure during his effort to pass voting reforms, which did not succeed.

The filibuster is a threshold of 60 votes in the Senate that’s necessary before a piece of legislation is given an up or down vote.

If Democrats wanted to establish a new filibuster precedent, they could do so with 51 votes — all 50 senators in the Democratic caucus, plus Vice President Harris breaking the tie.

“But, right now, we don’t have the votes in the Senate to change the filibuster at the moment,” Biden said, stressing that Democrats need more lawmakers elected in November to “get this bill to my desk.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“So, the choice is clear,” Biden said. “Either elect senators and representatives who will codify Roe, or Republicans … will try to ban abortions nationwide. Nationwide.

“This is going to go one way or the other after November.”