Biden voting rights speech: Conservative group blasts president with mobile billboard in Atlanta

FIRST ON FOX: A conservative advocacy group will be driving a mobile billboard around Atlanta where President Biden is slated to speak Tuesday on the Democrats‘ voting overhaul.

Honest Elections Project Action, a conservative 501(c)4 organization, will be running a mobile billboard around the Atlanta University Center Consortium at Clark Atlanta University torching Biden for his party’s plan to federalize the American electoral system.

Jason Snead, the executive director of Honest Elections Project Action, told Fox News Digital during a Monday phone interview that his organization is “trying to get the facts out” via the billboard.

“There’s been a lot of really heated rhetoric that, I think, has been designed to distract from what is really going on in state election reform and to build pressure to get rid of the filibuster, fundamentally change the way the Senate operates,” Snead said. “That’s what this speech is going to be about. That’s what this entire week is going to be about, in a lot of respect.”

“So we just wanted to make sure that there were some, from the perspective of the president, inconvenient facts that can’t be ignored, like the fact that Georgia has twice as many early voting days as his own home state of Delaware,” Snead continued, noting that Georgia has been engaged in early voting “for a lot longer than Delaware.”

Snead said he and his group wanted to make it as hard as possible for Biden to “ignore” the facts they are bringing with them, which points out a big difference between Delaware and Georgia election law.

Another slide on the electronic mobile billboard highlights the president’s four “Pinocchios” from the Washington Post for “some of his misleading claims” about the Peach State’s election laws.

The executive director said his organization has “been engaged in this fight” against the Democrats’ push to overhaul elections across the country for “the last year” and that the legislation the blue party is pushing is aimed at putting the federal government in the driver’s seat when it comes to elections, among other changes.

“I don’t know how many Americans, when you say that you’re fighting for voting rights, think that means that we should be directing taxpayer dollars to politicians’ campaigns, but that’s what some of these bills do,” Snead said.

“And a whole bunch of other stuff, which all is really designed to weaken voting safeguards and, I would argue, change the machinery of democracy to favor one party over the other,” he continued. “And that’s just not what democracy’s supposed to be about.”

Biden is expected to throw his support behind changing or abolishing the filibuster in his Tuesday speech as the majority of Democrats in the Senate — sans Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — demand the chamber rule be struck, despite many of them previously supporting and using the filibuster.

The president’s upcoming speech is already making headlines as big names drop from the attendance roll, including former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and several Georgia voting rights groups.

Republicans online were quick to point out Abrams’ absence, as the former Democrat candidate made voting legislation her signature issue.

Matt Whitlock, a Republican communicator, tweeted, “Still can’t get over this.”

“How toxic does Biden have to be for Stacey Abrams to be like ‘ah sorry I have other plans’ for an event about her *signature issue.*”

Fox News’ Edmund Demarche contributed reporting.