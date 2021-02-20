Biden visits Bob Dole at his DC home after lung cancer revelation

President Biden Saturday paid a personal visit to the home of his friend Bob Dole, who is battling lung cancer.

Biden traveled in the presidential motorcade Saturday afternoon to the Watergate building in northwest Washington D.C., to visit with Dole and his wife, former North Carolina GOP Sen. Elizabeth Dole.

BOB DOLE SAYS HE’S BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH STAGE 4 LUNG CANCER

Bob Dole, the former Kansas GOP senator, announced Thursday he’s beginning treatment for stage 4 lung cancer.

“While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own,” Dole said in a statement at the time.

Dole, 97, is a World War II veteran, former Senate Majority Leader and was the Republican Party’s 1996 presidential nominee. His political career spanned nearly five decades.

Though from opposite sides of the aisle, Biden considers Dole his close friend, the White House said.

Bob Dole and Biden were Senate colleagues from 1973 until 1996.

Stage 4 cancer is the most advanced stage of the illness and is the least likely to be cured or end up in remission.

Fox News’ Vandana Rambaran contributed to this report.