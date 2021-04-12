Biden urges calm after Daunte Wright shooting, says 'no justification' for looting, violence

President Biden urged “peace and calm” on Monday as authorities investigate what led to the fatal police-involved shooting of a Black man during a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Biden called for a “full-blown investigation” into whether the shooting of Daunte Wright was accidental or intentional. The fatal shooting prompted violent protests and instances of looting amid an already-tense environment during the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with the death of George Floyd.

“In the meantime, I want to make it clear again – there is absolutely no justification, none, for looting. No justification for violence. Peaceful protests? Understandable,” Biden said. “The fact is that we do know the anger, pain and trauma that exists in the Black community in that environment is real, it’s serious and it’s consequential, but it will not justify violence or looting.”

“The question is, how we, in an orderly way, make clear that they get down to a full-blown investigation to determine what the facts are and what is likely that happened,” he added. “In the meantime, I’m calling for peace and calm and we should listen to Daunte’s mom, who is calling for peace and calm.”

Biden described police bodycam footage of the incident released earlier Monday as “fairly graphic.” The president said he has not yet spoken with Wright’s family but offered them his condolences during the press conference.

Federal authorities were made available to local authorities contending with the tense environment, Biden said. He declined to comment on the potential for more violence following the verdict in the Chauvin trial, but he noted that preparations were already underway.

“I’m not going to speculate now. I’m hopeful that there will be a verdict and an outcome that will be supported by the vast majority of people in the region.”

The bodycam footage showed three police officers gathered near a stopped car that was pulled over for an expired registration. Police attempted to arrest the man, later identified as Wright, for an outstanding warrant. A struggle ensued, followed by the fatal shooting.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said the officer who shot and killed Wright had intended to fire a Taser, not their handgun. Authorities have not released the name of the female officer involved in the shooting.

“As I watch the video and listen to the officer’s command, it is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet,” Gannon said at a press conference. “This appears to me from what I viewed and the officer’s reaction in distress immediately after that this was an accidental discharge that resulted in the tragic death of Mr. Wright.”

