Biden unsettles Marine Band members by campaigning for Democrats at official event where they played

EXCLUSIVE: President Biden unsettled members of the U.S. Marine Band when he campaigned for Democrats at an official White House event where they played, a source familiar with the inner workings of the band told Fox News Digital.

On Tuesday, Biden visited the Keystone State with the Marine Band in tow for an event where he promoted Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman as they seek higher offices in this fall’s midterm elections.

“Presumptuous of me to say that. But think about doing me a favor. Please, please elect the attorney general to the Senate. Elect that big ol’ boy to be governor,” Biden said, mixing up which offices the two Democrats are seeking.

Shapiro is running for governor against GOP candidate Doug Mastriano while Fetterman is facing down Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz for the open Senate seat.

“I was unaware active duty service members can wear the uniform at political rallies. Ask Defense Secretary Austin if there is an exception to that regulation for Democrat campaign events,” the source familiar with the band’s inner workings told Fox News Digital.

“Anyone with eyes to see knows that the Marine Corps just gave an in-kind contribution to Pennsylvania Democrats before the midterm elections,” the source continued. “And they’ll do so again on Thursday in Philadelphia.”

When asked for comment on the band members’ reaction to the president’s actions, the Department of Defense (DOD) pointed Fox News Digital to the White House, which did not provide a comment to Fox News Digital.

The Marine Band did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Mike Chamberlain, director of government watchdog Protect the Public’s Trust (PPT), told Fox News Digital it’s “never a good look for the President, or any other government official, to appear to use taxpayer resources for partisan campaign purposes.”

“However, the President and Vice President are specifically exempted from the Hatch Act, the law which restricts federal employees’ engagement in partisan political activity,” Chamberlain said regarding the president’s stumping.

“Regardless of whether there’s an official violation, we at Protect the Public’s Trust believe that officials should be held to the same standards regardless of party or ideology and would hope that the activities of President Biden are held to the same level of scrutiny as those of any of his predecessors,” he continued.

Democrats criticized Trump in 2020 for making election-related remarks during a White House event where the band played.