Biden unhappy with Trump's move to call off coronavirus relief talks

Democratic nominee Joe Biden is not happy with President Trump’s recent tweet saying he would halt a second coronavirus stimulus package until after the election.

Trump emphasized those comments in a Thursday interview with Fox Business’ “Mornings with Maria” when he said he “shut it down” in reference to stimulus talks, adding, “I don’t want to play games.” He added later, however, that relief talks are ongoing.

A Tuesday statement on Biden’s website criticizes the move from Trump as an effort to use the Senate’s time to confirm Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett to strip away people’s health care coverage.

“Make no mistake: if you are out of work, if your business is closed, if your child’s school is shut down, if you are seeing layoffs in your community, Donald Trump decided today that none of that — none of it — matters to him,” the statement reads.

Biden added that Trump “wants the Senate to use it’s time to confirm his Supreme Court Justice nominee before the election, in a mad dash to make sure that the Court takes away your health care coverage as quickly as possible.”

The president told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that the White House is “starting to have very productive talks,” and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “wants it to happen, too.”

“She doesn’t want it not to happen. I believe she wants it to happen because it’s so good for our country,” the president said, adding later that an airline bailout and $1,200-per-person stimulus check for all Americans similar to those sent out in April are on the negotiating table.

Republicans and Democrats in Congress have stalled a coronavirus stimulus package for months; Republicans dismissed Democrats’ $3 trillion package and $2 trillion relief packages, while Democrats dismissed Republicans’ relief proposals amounting to less than $1 trillion.

Biden’s statement continued to say Trump “never even really tried to get a deal for…Americans.”

“Not once did he bring Republicans and Democrats together in the Oval Office, on the phone, or by Zoom, to get a relief package that would help working people and small businesses in this country,” the statement reads. “Not once in the months since the House passed a relief package in May has he stepped up to lead.”