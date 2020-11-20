Biden, Trump voters both say more coronavirus relief needed

Americans of all races and income tiers, and across party lines, think it’s time for more COVID-19 relief, a new poll shows.

In total, 80% of Americans think more COVID-19 aid is necessary, including the majority of white, Black, Hispanic and Asian populations of all income levels, according to a Pew Research conducted between Nov. 12 and 17.

White populations also are mostly in favor of more relief but less so than Black, Hispanic, Asian, and lower/middle-income populations.

Higher-income Trump voters were less likely to support more aid than Biden voters of all income levels, though the majority were still in favor of new relief legislation.

Biden supporters were also four times more likely than Trump voters to support more lockdown restrictions, with only 16% of Trump supporters in favor of more restrictions versus 66% of Biden voters. Conversely, 44% of Trump voters were in favor of fewer restrictions versus only 3% of Biden voters.

Researchers noted that opinions on lockdowns vary largely by state, where some more populous states have stricter COVID-19 restrictions in place while more rural states have fewer restrictions.

More voters expressed confidence in Biden’s ability to control COVID-19 but less confidence in his ability to make good economic policy decisions. In October, only 6% of Trump voters expressed concern that economic conditions could worsen; now, 60% say they expect conditions to worsen.

The survey included responses from 11,818 people with a margin of error of +/- 1.6 percentage points.

The number of U.S. residents filing for unemployment rose Friday for the first time since October to 742,000, though the number remains well below the almost 7 million Americans who filed for unemployment in a single week in March, according to the Labor Department.

About 67 million Americans, or 40% of the U.S. workforce, have applied for some kind of aid since COVID-19 lockdowns began around March. The number of those continuing to apply for aid has dropped, though the fall could be due in part to those Americans who may have already used the maximum amount of state aid through unemployment benefits and are now receiving federal aid.

Congress passed a $2 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package in April called the CARES Act but has stalled in delivering a second package because Democrats and Republicans have not agreed on spending.

Key policy differences–including funding for a virus testing plan, aid to state and local governments and tax cuts for low- and middle-income families–have confounded lawmakers since May, and they remain no less of a challenge in the wake of the 2020 election. House Democrats are pushing for at least a $2.2 trillion spending plan, while Senate Republicans want a more targeted $500 billion bill.

Fox Business’ Megan Henney contributed to this report.