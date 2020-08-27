Biden: Trump 'rooting for more violence, not less'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said President Trump is “rooting for more violence, not less” on Tuesday after two people were killed in Kenosha, Wis., amid turmoil following a law enforcement officer wounding 29-year-old Jacob Blake.

“[Trump] views this as a political benefit to him,” Biden told MSNBC. “He’s rooting for more violence, not less. … If we want to end where we are now, we’ve got to end his tenure as president.”

DOJ DEPLOYS 200 AGENTS TO KENOSHA AMID UNREST, FOLLOWING THROUGH ON TRUMP PROMISE

“I condemn violence in any form, whether it’s looting or whatever it is … He just keeps pouring fuel on the fire,” Biden said.

Biden said he did not have “enough details to make a final judgment” in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old suspect arrested in connection to at least one of the two shooting deaths in Kenosha on Tuesday night.

“The biggest safety issue is all the people dying of COVID,” Biden said. “We’re worse off than any country in the world right now.”

Trump is expected to criticize Biden’s record during his Thursday night speech accepting the Republican presidential nomination.