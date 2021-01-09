Biden: Trump 'not above the law. Justice serves the people — it doesn’t protect the powerful'

President-elect Joe Biden said on Twitter Saturday that President Trump is “not above the law,” after the House announced it would be bringing articles of impeachment on Monday.

“Our president is not above the law,” Biden wrote. “Justice serves the people — it doesn’t protect the powerful.”

But the president-elect has stopped short of calling for Trump’s impeachment. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called on the president to “immediately” resign.

She said alternatively, Vice President Mike Pence could invoke the 25th Amendment, or else she promised the president would be impeached in the House.

Asked if he supported such moves, Biden responded: “I’m focused on the virus, the vaccine, and economic growth. What the Congress decides to do is for them to decide.”

“We’re going to do our job and the Congress can decide how to proceed with theirs,” he added. “That’s a decision for the Congress to make. I’m focused on my job.”

But the president-elect stressed, “I’ve been saying for now for well over a year that he’s not fit to serve.”

He called Trump “one of the most incompetent presidents in the history of the United States of America.”

Biden emphasized that “it’s important to get on with the business of getting him out of office,” but he said “the quickest way that that will happen is us being sworn in on the 20th. What action happens before or after that is a judgment for the Congress to make.”

Biden added: “If we were six months out, we should be doing everything to get him out of office, impeaching him again. Trying to invoke the 25th Amendment. Whatever it took to get him out of office. But I am focused now on us taking control as president and vice president on the 20th and getting our agenda moving as quickly as we can.”

He noted that he was told on the way to the Friday event that the president announced that he wouldn’t attend Biden’s inauguration. The president-elect highlighted that it was “one of the few things he and I have ever agreed on. It’s a good thing him not showing up.”