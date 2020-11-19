Biden transition team leans on left-wing groups for staff: report

President-elect Joe Biden is working on staffing to ensure a smooth transition into the White House in January – and appears to be leaning on left-wing organizations to help him.

Biden last week announced members of the agency review teams, which include at least 20 individuals, who work for left-leaning philanthropic foundations or groups, as reported by think tank Capital Research Center.

Those organizations include the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Century Foundation and the California Community Foundation.

People from the groups are working in the State Department, the Department of Education and the Justice Department, among others, the Capital Research Center report said.

Agency review teams consist of hundreds of officials who study key information on the day-to-day operations of federal agencies.

Other members of the transition team were pulled from the tech world, hailing from Uber, Amazon and Airbnb, as noted by CNBC.

A handful of Harvard professors also offered to assist, according to the campus newspaper The Crimson.

Besides his transition team, Biden also is working to staff key roles in his administration.

On Thursday, Biden’s team announced it decided on a treasury secretary nominee. While Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., was widely supported by progressive groups, a Warren ally told FOX Business on Thursday that the planned nominee is now believed to be former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

Warren’s candidacy came into question because her interim replacement, who would have the potential to alter the partisan power balance in the Senate, would be decided by Charlie Baker, the Republican governor of Massachusetts.

Biden has named Ron Klain, who served as former President Obama’s ebola czar, as his chief of staff.