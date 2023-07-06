Biden, top officials launch ‘Bidenomics’ tour as polls show opposition to WH plan

President Biden and several of his top Cabinet officials will travel across the country over the next two days to tout “Bidenomics” as polls continue to show strong disapproval of the administration’s economic policies.

Biden will travel Thursday to South Carolina to announce new spending on clean energy manufacturing, according to a White House official. Vice President Kamala Harris will travel Thursday to the Gila River Indian Reservation in Arizona to highlight how the infrastructure law will boost spending on Native American land.

Other top officials traveling Thursday on behalf of the administration include Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to Washington, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to Ohio, and Interior Secretary Debra Haaland to New York.

Biden had a 60% disapproval rating on the economy in Fox News’ June poll, which was a 7% improvement from the prior year.

Ben LaBolt, the communications director for the White House, said this week is an opportunity for the Biden administration to share its accomplishments with the American public.

“You aren’t done hearing about Bidenomics,” LaBolt told Fox News Digital. “Following his major address in Chicago, the president, vice president, Cabinet members and senior administration officials will continue to make a full-court press on Bidenomics this week – highlighting how the president’s economic plan is investing in America and increasing competition to lower costs for hardworking families.”

Small Business Administration head Isabel Guzman travels Thursday to California. Mitch Landrieu, a senior adviser to Biden, will host an event Thursday in New Mexico with Democratic Gov. Lujan Grisham.

Buttigieg, Becerra, Haaland and Landrieu each have a second trip scheduled Friday for similar events.

The trips will largely focus on Biden’s legislative accomplishments, most notably the infrastructure law and Inflation Reduction Act, which together will cost nearly $2 trillion. Officials will also note the historic job creation under the Biden administration, which Republican critics counter is inflated by jobs that returned after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden took office in January 2021 with inflation at a rate of just over 1%, which rose to 9.1% by June 2022 and has since dropped to under 4%.

The “Bidenomics” tour over the next two days comes as Republicans have tied the term to the economic woes amid a competitive GOP presidential primary.

“‘Bidenomics’ is high taxes, crippling regulations, crushing inflation, war on American energy, soaring energy costs, job killing globalist intentional agreements like the Paris Climate Accord, and total economic surrender to China and other foreign countries,” former President Donald Trump said in a campaign statement last week.

“Well, I can tell you what Bidenomics is,” Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a campaign event last week. “It is: everybody pays more for basic staples of life. People are paying way more for groceries, they’re paying way more for other necessities like utilities. The cost of buying a new home has gone up dramatically because all the materials have gone up.”