President Biden will temporarily transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris Friday morning when he is under anesthesia for a “routine” colonoscopy at Walter Reed Medical Center, the White House said Friday.

The president traveled to Bethesda, Maryland, for a physical exam, one day before his 79th birthday. Biden arrived at 8:51 a.m. ET and waved to reporters who were traveling with him.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden will also undergo a colonoscopy while there.

The transfer of power falls under Section 3 of the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, according to the White House: “Whenever the President transmits to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that he is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, and until he transmits to them a written declaration to the contrary, such powers and duties shall be discharged by the Vice President as Acting President.”

“As was the case when President George W. Bush had the same procedure in 2002 and 2007, and following the process set out in the Constitution, President Biden will transfer power to the Vice President for the brief period of time when he is under anesthesia,” Psaki said. “The Vice President will work from her office in the West Wing during this time.”

Psaki added that the White House will publicly release a written summary of Biden’s physical later Friday afternoon.

Harris was spotted arriving to the White House Friday morning. She is scheduled to travel to Columbus, Ohio, Friday afternoon for an event highlighting the bipartisan infrastructure law that Biden signed this week.