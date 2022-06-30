Biden to support ending filibuster to protect abortion access

website maker

President Biden said he would support Congress ending the filibuster to pass legislation protecting a national right to abortion on Thursday.

Biden made the comments in response to questions from reporters during a press conference in Spain. Biden originally supported keeping the Senate filibuster when he entered office.

Reporters pressed Biden to disclose any executive action he may take to secure abortion access nationally. Biden responded that the only solution is to codify Roe v. Wade in Congress.

“The foremost thing we should do is make it clear how outrageous this decision was,” Biden said. “I believe we have to codify Roe v. Wade in the law, and the way to do that is to make sure that Congress votes to do that.”

“And if the filibuster gets in the way, it’s like voting rights, we should require an exception to the filibuster for this action,” he continued.

Biden had previously called on Congress to codify Roe following the Supreme Court’s ruling on Friday, but he had not called for ending the filibuster. Biden has only previously called for the measure in an effort to pass voting rights, which his administration failed to do.

The filibuster allows the minority party in the senate to require a 60-vote majority to pass any legislation through the body. The current Senate is split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats.

Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have opposed efforts to throw out the filibuster throughout Biden’s administration. Manchin has reiterated his support for the rule even after the end of Roe.