Biden to request $33B from Congress for Ukraine emergency supplemental funding

President Biden on Thursday is requesting $33 billion from Congress for additional security, military and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine and for U.S. efforts to strengthen European security in cooperation with NATO allies and partners.

The Biden administration is calling for $20.4 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine, including $5 billion in additional drawdown authority, $6 billion for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, and $4 billion for the State Department’s Foreign Military Financing program.

“These resources will put urgently needed equipment into the hands of Ukraine’s military and police, as well as help NATO deter and defend against Russian aggression over the long-term,” an administration official said Thursday.

“America and our allies must continue to deliver,” an official said. “Today, the president will speak about the critical resources required for the United States to maintain our high level assistance over the months to come.”

The official said the president’s funding request is “what we believe is needed to enable Ukraine’s success over the next five months of this war.”

“And we have every expectation that our partners and allies, particularly those of the G7, as well as many other countries, will continue to provide comparable levels of assistance going forward. so that each of us is doing our part,” an official said.

“This war will not end easily or rapidly, but the free world is united against this brutal invasion, and we must continue to be in the best position possible to respond to a variety of scenarios,” the official continued. “President Biden will call on Congress to keep this up.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.