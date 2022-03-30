Biden to receive second COVID-19 booster shot on camera

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden is to receive his second COVID-19 booster shot on camera Wednesday.

“Today, following his remarks on the status of the country’s fight against COVID-19, the President will receive his second COVID-19 booster shot,” the White House said in a statement. “The shot will be administered by a member of the White House Medical Unit.”

This comes a day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized a second booster dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for older people and certain immunocompromised individuals.

Biden received his first booster shot in September. The president was issued a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on camera on Sept. 27, 2021.

