Biden to publicly get coronavirus vaccine on Monday

President-elect Joe Biden will publicly receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

Biden transition officials announced on Friday that the president-elect and his wife, incoming first lady Jill Biden, will get their shots in their home state of Delaware.

And incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, incoming second gentleman Doug Emhoff, will receive their shots the following week. The time in between is in accordance with guidance from medical experts to avoid the possibility of both Biden and Harris experiencing side effects to the vaccine at the same time.

Calling it a “medical miracle,” Vice President Mike Pence on Friday morning publicly received the newly approved coronavirus vaccine.

Pence, second lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams were all administered the vaccine in front of cameras at the vice president’s office in an event that was broadcast live on national television.

“Karen and I are more than happy to step forward before this week was out to take this safe and effective coronavirus vaccine that we have secured and produced for the American people,” the vice president emphasized.

And he stressed that “hope is on the way.”

The first doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine were injected starting on Monday into health care workers, who are on the front lines in the battle against a pandemic that’s taken the lives of more than 311,000 Americans since the virus first swept the nation in February and March. The vaccine was authorized last week by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use, and the first doses were delivered to all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. On Thursday, a second vaccine that’s been produced by the drug maker Moderna was recommended for emergency use approval by an FDA advisory panel.

Biden told reporters on Wednesday that “I don’t want to get ahead of the line, but I want to make sure we demonstrate to the American people that it is safe to take,” Biden told reporters Wednesday in his hometown of Wilmington, Del. “When I do it, I’ll do it publicly, so you can all witness my getting it done.”

Former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama have said they will take the vaccine publicly as well to inspire confidence among Americans.

Trump administration officials are discussing how and when President Trump might receive the vaccine but haven’t yet made a final decision, those familiar with the plans told Fox News.