Biden to once again ditch DC for Thanksgiving in Nantucket

President Biden and his family will leave Washington, D.C. and spend Thanksgiving at Nantucket, a wealthy resort island in Massachusetts.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are making the trip from the White House on Tuesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated. It will be the second Thanksgiving in a row the Biden family has spent on the island, and his family has a long tradition of being there for the holiday, dating back to 1975, according to the Cape Cod Times.

The getaway will be the first vacation for the Biden family since they went to another secluded East Coast island in August. The President, first lady, and Hunter Biden all flew on Air Force One to Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

Outings around major holidays and in the late summer are not uncommon for U.S. presidents. Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump all took similar vacations throughout their time in office. Bush would often spend the time at his Texas ranch, while Obama and Trump both preferred golf resorts in New England.

Biden’s trip comes a day after he held a pardoning ceremony for two Turkeys–Chocolate and Chip–at the White House on Monday.

The National Turkey Federation has donated turkeys to the president ahead of Thanksgiving since 1947 under President Harry Truman. President John F. Kennedy is believed to be the first president to spare the turkey, and President George H. W. Bush was the first to formalize the “pardon” tradition.

Biden last year pardoned turkeys named “Peanut Butter” and “Jelly” from Indiana. This year’s turkeys, “Chocolate” and “Chip,” which the president noted is his favorite ice cream flavor, come from North Carolina.

Biden used his remarks to poke fun at his Republican rivals for their poor showing in the midterm elections.

“First of all, the votes are in, been counted, verified, no ballot stuffing, there’s no ‘fowl’ play. The only red wave this season is going to be if German Shepherd Commander knocks over the cranberry sauce on our table,” said Biden.

“And now, based on their temperament and commitment to be productive members of society, I hereby pardon Chocolate and Chip,” he added.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates at least 40 million turkeys will be consumed at Thanksgiving this year.

Patrick Hauf contributed to this report.