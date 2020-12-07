Biden to name his defense secretary choice on Friday

It’s been nearly two weeks since President-elect Joe Biden named most of his national security team for his incoming administration.

But Biden’s yet to announce his choice for secretary of Defense.

BIDEN PICKS HEALTH TEAM FOR INCOMING ADMINSTRATION

The wait will end this week, as the president-elect told reporters on Monday that he would name his defense secretary on Friday.

And Biden’s facing pressure from competing factions of Democrats over his choice, with Black leaders urging him to select an African American while others are calling on him to name the first female Defense secretary.

Michele Flournoy, a former undersecretary of defense in President Barack Obama’s administration, has been considered a leading contender for nearly a month. She is cofounder of the centrist think tank Center for a New American Security. But a growing number of progressive voices have opposed her, pointing to her record during the Obama administration.

Two other contenders who’ve emerged in recent weeks are retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin and Jeh Johnson, who served during the Obama administration as the Pentagon’s top lawyer and later steered the Department of Homeland Security Both Austin and Johnson are Black.

BIDEN URGES TAKING CORONAVIRUS VACCINE, WEARING MASKS, BUT SAYS THEY SHOULDN’T BE MANDATORY

Biden, departing his transition headquarters in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, was asked by reporters when he would name his Defense Secretary and attorney general. The president-elect answered that he would make an announcement Wednesday and Friday.

He later clarified that his defense announcement would come Friday but didn’t say when he’d make his attorney general pick public.