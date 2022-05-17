Biden to meet Sweden, Finland leaders at White House following NATO bids

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden will meet the leaders of Sweden and Finland at the White House this week after both countries announced they want to join NATO.

The meeting between Biden, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and President Sauli Niinist? of Finland will take place on Thursday, according to a statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

“The leaders will discuss Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO applications and European security, as well as strengthening our close partnerships across a range of global issues and support for Ukraine,” she said.

The Scandanavian countries’ push to join NATO comes in response to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Last week, Biden reportedly said he’s worried Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn’t have an exit strategy right now for the war in Ukraine, which has lasted 83 days and counting.

Biden said Putin “doesn’t have a way out right now, and I’m trying to figure out what we do about that,” according to Reuters.