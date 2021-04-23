Biden to make first overseas trip in June for G-7, NATO summits

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Friday that President Biden will be taking his first overseas trip to the United Kingdom for the G7 Summit and Belgium for the NATO Summit in June.

“This trip will highlight his commitment to restoring our alliances, revitalizing the Transatlantic relationship, and working in close cooperation with our allies and multilateral partners to address global challenges and better secure America’s interests,” Psaki said in a Friday statement.

Biden will attend the annual G7 Summit with other world leaders in Cornwall, U.K., between June 11 and June 13, where Biden will “work to advance” U.S. policy concerns regarding public health, economic recovery and climate change, the statement added.

When asked whether the president would be visiting Queen Elizabeth, Psaki responded, “Who wouldn’t want to meet the Queen?”

As of now, however, the White House made no announcement of a royal visit.

“We’re still finalizing what the details are of the trip,” Psaki said.

Biden is also expected to meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a friend to former President Trump, before traveling to Brussels, Belgium, for the NATO Summit on June 14.

He will also participate in a U.S.-EU summit, where leaders “will discuss a common agenda to ensure global health security, stimulate global economic recovery, tackle climate change, enhance digital and trade cooperation, strengthen democracy, and address mutual foreign policy concerns.”

The press secretary added later that “a lot of” the event’s on Biden’s agenda during the trip “will be dependent on what the world looks like at that moment in time” as COVID-19 restrictions start to ease globally.

“But there are a range of issues we, of course, discuss with our partners in the U.K. that I expect will be on the agenda,” she said. “So as we get closer, we’ll have more to say.”