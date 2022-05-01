Biden to give remarks at Walter Mondale’s memorial service

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Bident traveled to Minnesota on Sunday to deliver remarks at former Vice President Walter Mondale’s memorial service.

Mondale died in April 2021 at 93. Biden wanted to attend because he had “an important personal relationship” with Mondale, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. The service was delayed due to COVID-19.

Biden described Mondale as “one of our nation’s most dedicated patriots and public servants.”

The service is being held on Sunday by invitation only in Minneapolis, but is being live-streamed. It will go from 1:30 to 3 p.m. CDT.

