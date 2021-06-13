Biden to face questions about rallying allies against China's Uyghur treatment

President Biden could face questions about his progress convincing allies to publicly call out China over its Uyghur reeducation camps at a Sunday press conference amid the G-7 summit in the United Kingdom.

Biden is planning to take questions from reporters at Cornwall Airport Newquay before he and First Lady Jill Biden meet with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.

BIDEN TO URGE G-7 LEADERS TO STAND UP TO CHINA ON REEDUCATION CAMP ABUSES

“President Biden and leaders agreed to a set of concrete actions around key priorities responding to forced labor in global supply chains, the ransomware threat, and fighting corruption,” the White House said in a statement Sunday.



“The United States and our G7 partners remain deeply concerned by the use of all forms of forced labor in global supply chains, including state-sponsored forced labor of vulnerable groups and minorities and supply chains of the agricultural, solar, and garment sectors — the main supply chains of concern in Xinjiang,” the statement continued.

Beijing has been accused of imposing forced labor on an estimated 1 million Uyghurs and other minorities, as well as torture, forced birth control and family separations. The Communist Party has denied the allegations.

After the G-7 meeting ends Sunday, Biden will leave for Belgium and then Switzerland, where he’ll meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden will hold a solo press conference in Switzerland after his meeting with Putin, the White House said Saturday.

Biden did a bilateral press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday and did the same with United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday.

Earlier in his term, he faced criticism for limiting access to the press. Biden held his first press conference as president more than 60 days into his term.

Fox News’ Brie Stimson, Patrick Ward and Tyler Olson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.