Biden to end isolation at White House after second consecutive negative COVID test
President Biden will end isolation at the White House after a second negative COVID-19 test on Sunday.
In a memo for White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the president’s physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said Biden’s SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing “was negative for a second consecutive day.”
“He will safely return to public engagement and presidential travel,” the memo added Sunday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.