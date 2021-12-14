NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Joe Biden spoke at the Democratic National Committee holiday party on Tuesday night and expressed optimism that his party will prevail in next year’s midterm elections.

“We have to keep making the case,” Biden told a crowd of about 400 in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night. “Let me say this again: From the president, we’re going to win in 2022.”

“I want to tell my Republican friends: Get ready, pal. You’re in for a problem,” Biden said, explaining that Republicans are “against everything” and challenging the crowd to name something the GOP is “for.”

Many political analysts expect Republicans to roll up victories in House elections next November.

During his speech, Biden touted his recently passed infrastructure spending package as the most significant piece of infrastructure spending since the Eisenhower administration. The president also celebrated that over 200 million Americans are vaccinated.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also spoke at the event and explained how Biden is the “perfect” president to handle the challenging times facing the country.

“Our country could not be better served than with this most experienced and capable hands than yours, President Biden,” the San Francisco Democrat told the crowd. “He’s just perfect. The timing couldn’t be better.”

President Biden‘s standing with Americans remains in negative territory heading into the final few weeks of 2021.

The president stands at 43% approval and 51% disapproval in a NPR/Marist national survey released last Thursday. A day earlier, a national poll from Monmouth University indicated a 40% approval rating and a 50% disapproval rating. Both surveys were conducted in recent days.

An average of all the most recent national polls compiled by RealClearPolitics puts Biden’s approval rating at 42% and his disapproval rating at 52%. The average included a large survey from The Wall Street Journal conducted last month that had the president well underwater, at 41%-57%.

Biden joked Friday night, during an appearance on NBC’s “Tonight Show,” that he has stopped following his approval ratings.

“Well, not anymore,” Biden quipped during the remote interview from the White House after host Jimmy Fallon asked him how much he pays attention to poll numbers.

“I’m joking,” the president stressed as Fallon laughed hysterically and the audience clapped. “I was paying attention when they were in the mid-60s, but now that they’re in the 40s, I don’t pay attention.”

