President Biden plans to address the nation Sunday afternoon regarding efforts to evacuate American citizens and other people out of Afghanistan, according to reports.

Biden’s speech is expected to be televised at 4 p.m., The Hill reported.

The announcement of the plans for the address came Saturday night, hours after Biden met with his national security advisers regarding the Afghanistan crisis, the report said.

On Saturday afternoon the White House posted a photo on Twitter, showing Biden meeting with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and others earlier in the day.

KABUL AIRPORT CHAOS: AT LEAST 7 MORE CIVILIAN DEATHS REPORTED

It was an in-person meeting, with Biden’s advisers gathered at a table with him – a change from recent virtual meetings, in which the president was at Camp David, photographed seated alone at a table while speaking with advisers who participated remotely from other locations.

Biden is scheduled to meet with his national security team again Sunday, just prior to his address to the nation, The Hill reported.

Over the past week, the U.S. has evacuated about 17,000 people, including 2,500 Americans, out of Kabul, according to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Taylor, Reuters reported. The figure included about 3,800 people just over the preceding 24 hours, he said Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden has pledged to have the U.S. evacuate any American who wants to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31.

On Saturday, reports emerged that the U.S. was considering adding commercial aircraft to the effort to transport evacuees from other locations, after those people leave Kabul. The commercial aircraft would not fly into Kabul, U.S. officials told FOX Business.