Biden to deliver unscheduled DNC speech at Union Station near Capitol

President Biden will deliver remarks on “preserving and protecting our democracy” at a Democratic National Committee event in Washington, D.C., White House officials and the DNC said Wednesday.

The president is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. ET at the Columbus Club in Union Station, where he will address “the threat of election deniers and those who seek to undermine faith in voting and democracy,” according to a DNC advisory.

White House senior adviser Anita Dunn and Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O’Malley Dillon announced the president’s impending remarks at an Axios event Wednesday morning.

MOTHER OF CAPITOL POLICE OFFICER BRIAN SICKNICK BLAMES ‘PEOPLE LIKE KARI LAKE’ FOR HIS DEATH

“It’s from Capitol Hill because that’s where there was an attempt to subvert our Democracy,” Dunn said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story and will be updated.