Biden to cite 'worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War' in address to Congress

President Biden Wednesday evening in his address to Congress, that he took over as president after “the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War,” an apparent reference to the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

According to prepared remarks released by the White House, the president plans to paint his ascendancy to office in apocalyptic terms.

The litany of monumental tasks the president will say he inherited before taking office include the worst “pandemic in a century,” the greatest “economic crisis since the Great Depression” and the “worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.”

Biden entered office just two weeks after pro-Trump supporters angry about the outcome of the general election and spurred on by unproven allegations of fraud stormed the Capitol in an apparent attempt to block the tallying of Electoral College votes.

“We have to prove democracy still works. That our government still works—and can deliver for the people,” Biden plans to say.

The president will say he has a plan to turn “peril into possibility.”

Biden will tout the massive spending bills he wants Congress to pass for infrastructure and a variety of social welfare programs.

Republicans on Capitol Hill have taken issue with the spending packages, alleging Biden has a bloated agenda that will ultimately leave industrial workers in the dust.

But Biden has said his package invests in blue-collar work and targets job growth for the middle class – a talking point he is expected to hit Wednesday night.

“I know some of you at home wonder whether these jobs are for you. You feel left behind and forgotten in an economy that’s rapidly changing,” the president plans to say, claiming that nearly 90 percent of the jobs in his plan do not require a college degree.

Biden will attempt to appeal to Americans worried about the coal and natural gas sectors targeted by progressives in Washington.

The president will address how the economy, infrastructure, and climate change are issues the U.S. will tackle with the American Jobs Plan, a package he intends to dub a “blue-collar blueprint.”

Biden originally promised to get 100 million vaccines into the arms of Americans by his 100th day in office – a goal he met by more than double.

The majority of his proposals are likely to be opposed nearly unanimously be Republicans.