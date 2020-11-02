Biden to campaign in Pennsylvania, Harris to Michigan on Election Day

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will travel to Pennsylvania on Tuesday and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris of California will campaign in Michigan for their final push to get out the vote on Election Day.

The Biden campaign announced Monday that the former vice president will travel to Scranton and Philadelphia on Tuesday in his final pitch to voters, while Harris will be in Detroit.

WHAT THE FINAL FOX NEWS BATTLEGROUND POWER RANKINGS SHOW IN THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Meanwhile, former second lady Jill Biden will travel to Tampa and St. Petersburg, Fla., and Wake County, N.C. Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, will travel to Columbus, Ohio.

It is unclear if the president and vice president will make any additional campaign stops on Election Day.

Biden and Harris crisscrossed Pennsylvania on Monday, the final day of the campaign. And President Trump and Vice President Pence also campaigned in the crucial battleground state. Pennsylvania has 20 electoral votes up for grabs.

“Pennsylvanians who haven’t voted yet: We need every one of you to vote,” Biden implored at a drive-in car rally in Philadelphia on Sunday night. “Pennsylvania is critical to this election.

BIDEN WITH SLIGHT EDGE IN BATTLEGROUNDS IN FINAL POLLS ON ELECTION EVE

Four years ago, Trump became the first Republican nominee in a quarter-century to win Pennsylvania – along with nabbing Michigan and Wisconsin. An average of the final surveys on eve of Election Day in 2016 indicated Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton had a 2.1 percentage point edge over Trump, but he outperformed her when votes were tallied and won the Keystone State by seven-tenths of one percent.

This time Biden, who’s a Pennsylvania native and who was long known as the state’s third senator during his decades in the Senate, holds the edge in the final polls, but his advantage has narrowed in recent weeks.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.