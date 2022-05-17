Biden to call for gun control, meet victims’ families during visit to Buffalo

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Buffalo, New York on Tuesday to meet with family members of the victims in the horrific shooting that left 10 people dead and three injured at a Tops grocery store.

A White House official tells Fox News the president and first lady will also meet with law enforcement, first responders and community leaders during the trip.

The Bidens will visit the memorial at the Tops Friendly Market where they will “pay their respects to the lives lost in Saturday’s tragic shooting,” the White House official said.

President Biden will deliver remarks later in the day. He is expected to condemn the shooting as an act of “terrorism motivated by a hateful and perverse ideology that tears at the soul of our nation.”

Biden is also expected to call on Congress to take action against guns.

“President Biden will call on Congress to take action to keep weapons of war off our streets, and keep guns out of the hands of criminals and people who have a serious mental illness that makes them a danger to themselves or others,” the White House official said.

The president will also call on Americans to push back on hateful rhetoric and not to allow it to fester in communities.

New York authorities recently identified the 10 victims killed Saturday afternoon by a self-described White supremacist who opened fire on a group of predominantly black victims.

Several of the victims were community members or had personal connections with those who actively serviced the local community, including a retired police officer and the mother of the city’s former fire commissioner.

Payton Gendron, 18, is accused of carrying out the shooting that authorities are investigating as a “hate crime and an act of racially-motivated violent extremism.”

Gendron was charged with first-degree murder and was ordered held without bail after pleading not guilty Saturday.

He is due back in court on Thursday.