Biden to attend viewing of recently deceased longtime aide

President Biden is traveling to Delaware Tuesday evening to attend a viewing service for his longtime aid, Norma Long, who passed away on May 17.

Long worked for the president for more than 30 years, first joining his senatorial re-election campaign in 1977 before becoming a permanent member of his staff the following year.

She then returned the campaign trail for another Senate re-election bid in 1984, this time she helped lead the campaign, with Biden’s sister Valerie Biden Owens as campaign manager, her obituary noted.

After securing his re-election, she moved up to the position of Delaware Scheduler, which she served in until 2008, when Biden launched his bid as vice president with Barak Obama.

Long, who retired two years later, not only worked on Biden’s staff the majority of her career, but she helped fundraise for the Beau Biden Foundation – a nonprofit created in honor of Biden’s son who died in from brain cancer in 2015.

“Norma always valued and nourished close friendships with her work family,” noted her obituary.

Long died due to complications with Leukemia.

Fox News could not immediately reach the White House for comment on her death.

Biden is expected to stay at the viewing for an hour before departing from the Delaware New Castle National Guard Base and returning to the White House around 8 p.m.