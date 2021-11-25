Biden Thanksgiving menu released by White House

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden and his family celebrated Thanksgiving with family while enjoying a traditional holiday menu.

The Biden’s Thanksgiving menu included thyme-Roasted turkey, “Grandma Jacobs’ Savory Stuffing,” classic turkey gravy, roasted kitchen garden vegetables, sweet potatoes, kale, button mushrooms, and cranberry relish on Thanksgiving Thursday. Deserts included apple pie, pumpkin pie, coconut cream pie, and chocolate chip ice cream.

BIDEN THANKS IMMIGRANTS AND FRONTLINE WORKERS, REMEMBERS TROOPS IN THANKSGIVING DAY PROCLAMATION

Joining Biden and First Laden Jill Biden for Thanksgiving dinner were Hunter, Melissa, Ashley, Naomi, Finnegan, Maisy, Natalie, Hunter Jr., and (baby) Beau Biden, along with Peter Neal, Naomi’s fiance.

The meal comes after Biden traveled to Coast Guard Station Brant Point in Nantucket, Massachusetts, to visit service members stationed there Thursday before meeting virtually with troops stationed around the world “to thank them for their service and wish them a happy Thanksgiving.”

Reporters attempted to shout questions at the president during his visit to the military installation, but Biden only responded to questions about what he was thankful for on the holiday.

“What am I thankful for?” the president responded. “I’m thankful for these guys. I mean it, from the bottom of my heart.”

“Wherever they are, people wonder what America is and they see them,” Biden continued. “They don’t see what’s here, they see them.”

“You know, as we gather together again, our table and our hearts are full of grace and gratitude for all those we love,” the president said in a video message with Jill Biden on Thursday. “And as commander-in-chief, I’m especially grateful to our service members and their families for their sacrifices to our nation.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden also gave thanks to “farm workers and frontline workers, many of whom are immigrants” during his Thanksgiving proclamations, praising the work they do “grocery stores stocked” as well as keeping “our cities and towns clean and safe.”

Biden also thanked those “working to vaccinate our nation,” while praising scientists who helped develop the vaccines.