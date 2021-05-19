Biden tells Israel’s Netanyahu he expects 'significant de-escalation' of Gaza conflict Wednesday

President Biden on Wednesday told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he expects “a significant de-escalation” as part of the move to a potential cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

Biden spoke to Netanyahu early Wednesday, and the White House said the two “had a detailed discussion of the state of events in Gaza, Israel’s progress in degrading the capabilities of Hamas and other terrorist elements, and ongoing diplomatic efforts by regional governments and the United States.”

“The President conveyed to the Prime Minister that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire,” the White House said.

Israel has been responding to rocket attacks from Hamas with measures of its own, including airstrikes of key Hamas targets.

While Biden has been supportive of Israel’s right to defend itself, he has also been facing pressure from the left-wing of the Democratic Party, which has criticized the Israeli response.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.