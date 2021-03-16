Biden tells Americans to keep wearing masks ‘until everyone is, in fact, vaccinated’

President Biden wants Americans to wear face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus “until everyone is, in fact, vaccinated,” he said on Monday.

“I urge all local docs and ministers and priests to talk about why, why it’s important to get that vaccine and even after that, until everyone is, in fact, vaccinated, to wear this mask,” Biden said after giving an address on his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.



After his inauguration in Janury, Biden urged citizens to “mask up” for the next 100 days as federal and state governments work to make vaccines available.

The Biden administration set a goal of administering 100 million vaccine shots within the president’s first 100 days in office. As of Monday, more than 92 million doses were administered, according to CDC data.

Meanwhile, the CDC has also found that Americans’ hesitancy to get the vaccine is declining but not going away.

Biden said in February that the U.S. will have enough supply of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the summer to inoculate 300 million Americans. However, he has also said that Americans should expect to continue to wearing masks into 2022.

Fox Business’ Thomas Barrabi and Cortney Moore contributed to this report.